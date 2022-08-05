Jofra Archer Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Sussex

England’s ace pacer Jofra Archer has signed a new one-year contract extension with Sussex and will remain at the county until the end of 2023 season.

In 2016, Archer made his debut for the county and since then he has an impressive record with 181 wickets at an average of 24.9 in 43 first-class games. His sensational bowling caught everyone’s eyes and thus he found a place in England’s Test side in 2019.

The news was announced by the Sussex Head Coach, Ian Salisbury, who was happy to share Archer’s contract extension and also mentioned their love for him on the side. He added as to how important is Archer’s presence in order to uplift the quality of cricket in the county.

“It’s great news that Jof has signed an extension, he is Sussex through and through and everyone loves having him here,” Salisbury told.

“He is already a legend at this club, so it is massively important to have someone of his stature around the place. Jof has achieved so much in world and international cricket since he made his debut with us in 2016. We love having him around the place. Even when he is not playing, he is such a massive character and an extremely important member of our squad,” he added.

So far, Archer has played 13 Tests, scalping 42 wickets with three five-wicket hauls. However, he is been out of action for a long time as he suffered an elbow injury. He has missed some crucial England matches as well and the country thus hope for his return to the team.

Archer mentioned that he had gone through a tough time with his injury but has planned his comeback with Sussex stint.

“It’s been a difficult few months not being able to represent Sussex when the plan had been to return to the Sharks team after my elbow injury, so I am really happy to extend my contact and hope to be able to contribute to more Sussex victories in the future,” quoted Archer.

He has been consistent with delivering at the speeds above 150/Kmph and that’s what makes him a match-winner with the ball. He also has an ability bat down the order which provides more depth to any of the teams.

