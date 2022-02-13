Jofra Archer ‘Surprised’ As Mumbai Indians Buy Him for Rs 8 Crore Despite Being Unavailable for IPL 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board had already informed the BCCI that Jofra Archer won’t be available for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury issues. Still, the right-arm quick enrolled himself for mega auctions at a base price of Rs 2 Crore.

The matter of his unavailability at IPL 2022 didn’t change the dynamics of the bidding as the likes of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad went berserk to get him. In the end, it was 5-time champions Mumbai who purchased Archer at a price of Rs 8 crore.

The intense bidding war began with Mumbai and Rajasthan fighting tooth and nail for Archer. After the price went past Rs 5 crore, SRH made an unexpected entry and pushed the amount a bit further. The franchises were so keen to have him that stand-in auctioneer Charu Sharma had to remind them that the bowler won’t be there to play this year.

But that intimation hardly affected the momentum as Mumbai seemed to have strategized Archer’s purchase in advance.

Once the bowler was sold to Mumbai Indians, he took to Twitter and his post was clear that he was nothing but amazed with the commotion he caused at the auctions.

Reason behind Archer’s absence in IPL 2022

Archer’s struggle with injuries has denied him the chance to be included in the Marquee set comprising ten players. He had undergone elbow surgery in December last year and will reportedly keep him out of action till the summer this year. Meanwhile, the BCCI plans to host the IPL sometime in March.

According to a report carried out by Cricbuzz, Archer’s name was added to the auction list because the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) informed the BCCI that he will be available for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“The ECB has registered Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury, it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022,” the BCCI had written to the franchises.

“He won’t feature in the Marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season,” it added.

