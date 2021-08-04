Jofra Archer Takes Dig at Top Media House on Social Media; This is Why

Stars in cricket and the entertainment industry have been prone to reading rumours but rarely react to them. However, England’s top bowler and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals’ talisman, Jofra Archer is not among those who remain mum. On August 03, a British media report hinted that this year, Archer’s cricketing summer is in jeopardy. The report suggested that the England fast bowler would miss out on the ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a setback in his recovery. Earlier this year in May, Archer had undergone surgery on his right elbow to address a long-standing injury.

The report in The Mirror stated that the fast bowler is likely to “meet a specialists in the next 48 hours as Archer is struggling to regain his fitness.” It further read that the issue in his joint is severe than it was previously anticipated, therefore another surgery might take place.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/cricket/jofra-archer-england-t20-ashes-24675447

Soon after Archer came across the news piece, the 26-year-old bowler took to his official Twitter handle and ridiculed the report with a bit of humour intact. Retweeting the report, Archer wrote, “You guys spoke to me?” followed by five laughing emojis.

😂😂😂😂😂 you guys spoke to me ? https://t.co/SUJeMHUUIN— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 3, 2021

Twitterati wasted no time and trolled the leading daily.

Ideally, Archer would have liked to be a part of the contingent, which will take on Men In Blue in the five-match Test series starting from today, August 04 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The England side will definitely miss the service of three key players including Archer, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes.

The fast bowler’s elbow injury is making matters worse for England as the England Cricket Board (ECB) has to prepare its troop for the upcoming Ashes series as well as for the ICC T20 WC. Not to forget the half-remaining IPL, which is knocking on the door of several A-list English players, will also be played in UAE later this year.

