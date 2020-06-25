Jofra Archer Tests Negative for Covid-19 Again, Clear to Join Teammates in Southampton
England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday cleared to join his teammates at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl ahead of the three-Test series against West Indies after he was tested Covid-19 negative for a second time. The 25-year-old Archer did not join the team’s training earlier after a member of his household fell ill. He had tested negative for Covid-19 the first time too but the decision to go through another test was a precautionary measure.
