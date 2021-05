Jofra Archer to Undergo Surgery on Friday to Fix Elbow Soreness

England pacer Jofra Archer will undergo surgery on his right elbow on Friday to rectify his prolonged ‘soreness’, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

“Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness,” ECB tweeted. “He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow.”

India Doing What Australia Couldn’t Do at their Peak: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Bench Strength

Archer, who has been nursing the injury for a while now, missed the IPL 2021. He got injured again during his comeback game for Sussex against Kent in the county championship.

Rahul Dravid’s Coaching Career, and How His Processes Led to India’s Bench Strength

Archer then saw an expert this week to find out the severity of the injury, after which it was decided that surgery was the best option.

Archer was also ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand at home. While there is no timeline on Archer’s return, he will be crucial to England’s plans for two major events this year – the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November and the Ashes that follows. It’s unlikely that Archer will be fit in time for the five-Test series against India.

Rajasthan Royals will also hope against hope that he will be fit to play for them, should the IPL be rescheduled.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here