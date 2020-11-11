Jofra Archer Wins IPL 2020 Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) Award

Jofra Archer claimed 20 wickets at 18.25 and an economy of 6.55 this season in 14 matches for RR and hit ten sixes, scoring 113 runs in at a strike-rate of 179.36. He took five catches as well.

Jofra Archer's Rajasthan Royals may have finished at the bottom of the table but the allrounders' effort with the ball and the bat throughout the season earned him the Most Valuable Player IPL 2020 - MVP - award at the season-end awards. Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets at Dubai on Wednesday. This is the first time a player from the team finishing last has won the MVP award. Generally, the MVP is almost everything from the team winning the tournament or from teams making it to the playoffs at least.

MI Trent Boult walked away with the Powerplayer of the season award while Kagiso Rabada with 30 wickets held on to the Purple Cap. KL Rahul's tally of 670 runs was not surpassed by Shikhar Dhawan and he claimed the Orange Cap. Archer won the award with 305 points while the young player of the season award went to Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Archer claimed 20 wickets at 18.25 and an economy of 6.55 this season in 14 matches for RR and hit ten sixes, scoring 113 runs in at a strike-rate of 179.36. He took five catches as well.

Jofra Archer won the MVP in #IPL2020 - 20 wickets, 175 dot balls, 5 catches and lots of sixes - the one man army of RR. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020

Award Winners in #IPL2020 :- Emerging Player - Devdutt Padikkal. Fairplay Award - MI. Game Changer - KL Rahul. Super Striker - Kieron Pollard. Most Sixes - Ishan Kishan. Powerplayer - Trent Boult. Purple Cap - Kagiso Rabada. Orange Cap - KL Rahul. Most VP - Jofra Archer.#IPL pic.twitter.com/749N1o7p7j — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) November 11, 2020

“Really grateful to receive the award. It didn’t go as well for the team, and hopefully, this has shown what I can do and I hope it helps the team a little more later,” Archer said after winning the award.