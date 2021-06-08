Jofra Archer's 2014 Tweet Slamming Rohit Sharma Goes Viral; Check Here

England pacer Jofra Archer is not only one of the best bowlers in the world, but a social media sensation as well. Time and again he has made the headlines for his past tweets, which are relevant till today. Although the 26-year-old made his debut in the IPL in 2018, a tweet of his from 2014 has gone viral.

ALSO READ – After Ollie Robinson, Another England Player Under Investigation for Historical Racism

He had expressed his opinion during the IPL 2014 contest between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. He said, “This is foolishness rohit,” Archer tweeted.

This is foolishness rohit — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 25, 2014

As far as the above mentioned encounter is concerned, MI managed to win the contest and progress to the next round. Put into bat, RR managed to score 189-4 in their 20 overs. But after a floundering start, Corey Anderson’s 44-ball 95 helped them chase the target.

Meanwhile, Archer last played for England in the T20I series against India. Due to an injury he had to miss the ODI series and IPL 2021 following it. Just recently he had said, that he is willing to miss five-Test series against India in August-September so as to be fully fit for T20 World Cup and Ashes later this year.

ALSO READ – Meet Virat Kohli’s Pakistani Fangirl Samiya, Wife of Pakistan Pacer Hasan Ali

“One thing I am determined about post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year,” Archer wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

“Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India — then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer.”

“The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career,” wrote Archer before adding that if his injury doesn’t heal this time he will not play any cricket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here