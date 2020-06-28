Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

192/9 (20.0)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

131/9 (20.0)

Sri Lankan CC beat Nicosia Tigers CC by 61 runs
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals *

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Prague Spartans Mobilizers elected to field
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Limassol Gladiators CC
Limassol Gladiators CC

Limassol Gladiators CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Jofra Archer's Bowling Has Bite, He's a Match Winner: Younis Khan

The Pakistan squad left on Sunday for England, where they will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals, starting in the first week of August.

AFP |June 28, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Jofra Archer's Bowling Has Bite, He's a Match Winner: Younis Khan

Pakistan batting coach and former cricketing great Younis Khan singled out fast-rising paceman Jofra Archer as a "major threat" in his team's forthcoming matches against England.

The Pakistan squad left on Sunday for England, where they will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals, starting in the first week of August.

Younis said 25-year-old Archer has made a reputation for himself since qualifying to play for England and going on to play a key role in last year's Ashes and triumphant World Cup campaign.

"He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat," Younis told AFP before the team's departure.

"Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final," said Younis of England's nail-biting win over New Zealand at Lord's last year.

"He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling," he added.

But Younis -- himself playing a key role in Pakistan's 2-2 series draw in England in 2016 with a double hundred in the last Test at The Oval -- said Barbados-born Archer can be countered.

"There is hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I have told the batsmen to play close to the body and play on the back foot because his in-swinger can be very dangerous."

Younis remembered playing Archer in Pakistan's practice game against Sussex in 2016.

"I remember playing him in the side game," said Younis of Archer's debut first-class match. "He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now."

Pakistan's highest Test run scorer with 10,099, Younis said Pakistan should also be cautious of England's most experienced bowlers -- James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly."

Pakistan need to score 300-350 in the first innings, in order to challenge England in bowling, the coach said.

The squad has a new pace battery with lanky Shaheen Shah Afridi as spearhead supported by 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, who also played a key role on 2018 tour.

"You face challenges in England as your technique as well as nerves are put to test. I am sure our team will be up to that task," said Younis.

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
