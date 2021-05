Jofra Archer's Injury a Huge Worry, He is a Rare Talent and Absolute Gem: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Jofra Archer’s recurring elbow injury is a ‘huge worry’ as his presence will be crucial for England’s chances in the ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes that follows. Archer, who had missed the IPL 2021 due to injury, got injured again during his comeback game for Sussex against Kent in the county championship.

Archer will see an expert this week to find out the severity of the injury.

WTC 2021: BCCI Bargaining With ECB For Soft Quarantine In England

“It’s hugely worrying for any cricketer,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“You don’t want a recurring nature of an injury, especially a bowler and especially this lad. He is such a rare talent, an absolute gem.

WTC Final: Michael Vaughan Picks a Winner, Lists Down Reasons for his Prediction

“Even in the cricket we did see at Sussex last week, the ball he got Crawley out with was phenomenal.

“England will be desperate to look after him and get him right for that T20 World Cup and then, obviously, The Ashes. He can do things other bowlers can’t – as long as he is fit. He needs to be fit.”

Archer’s absence gives a chance for Ollie Robinson, the pacer who has been picked for the Test series against New Zealand.

“He has been getting his wickets at 16 apiece for Sussex over the last four years and reminds me very much of an Angus Fraser-type bowler,” said Hussain.

“He is not quick, just over 80 miles an hour, but he has metronomic accuracy, hits the top of off stump and finds people edging it to the slip cordon or getting out lbw.

“He is highly skilled and has recently been talking about when it doesn’t seam, that he has been working on swinging it and reverse swinging it. He has earned the right to make his debut.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here