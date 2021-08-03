Jofra Archer’s Injury Woes Continue; Could Miss T20 World Cup if Not Recovered in Time

England’ spearhead Jofra Archer’s injury woes continue despite having his elbow surgery on May 21 this year. The pacer has struggled to recover in time and is now expected to undergo another surgery, which could see the England star player miss out on the T20 World Cup which is scheduled in October. Archer’s injury is more severe than anticipated. He had not provided any update as to when the pacer will return, however, the England Cricket Board (ECB) believed Archer would be in contention to return to the England squad and play two Tests against India.

After one outing in the T20 Blast, Archer did not feel hundred per cent. The star pacer was to feature in The Hundred, however, the injury persisted further which now needs to be taken a closer look at. Other than The Hundred, Archer was also lined up to play for Sussex in the Royal’s London Cup campaign before England’s Test series against India.

The elbow joint injury which Archer sustained during England’s tour of India has returned to make matters worse for the spearhead. Besides Archer, the ECB is also concerned over Ben Stokes’ fractured finger, which the all-rounder picked up during the first match for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. Stokes’ finger had not fully healed before playing for Durham and England. The all-rounder has now taken an ‘indefinite break’, citing mental health concerns. Stokes’ return is unknown.

England now have two multi-format players sidelined due to injuries and with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes scheduled this year, the ECB have plenty of work cut out. Chris Woakes is also on the injured list after picking up a heel injury.

England will bank on Stokes to return in time for the T20 World Cup, whereas for Archer, the pacer has been treating his elbow injury since England’s tour of South Africa.

