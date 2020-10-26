RR vs MI IPL 2020: Jofra 'Oracle' Archer Predicted His Stunning One-handed 'Catch of the IPL' vs Mumbai Indians in 2014

The catching and fielding in this year's IPL have been top-notch and Archer pulled off a one-handed stunner after initially misjudging the shot played by Ishan Kishan at third man.

While Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes walked away with the plaudits for their magnificent effort with the bat to help Rajasthan Royals chase down 195 against a strong Mumbai Indians' attack, Jofra Archer too had his moment both with the ball and in the field, claiming what many are considering the best catch of the tournament so far. The catching and fielding in this year's IPL have been top-notch and Archer pulled off a one-handed stunner after initially misjudging the shot played by Ishan Kishan at third man. Archer ran in from the deep only to realise the ball may sail over his head and he leapt with his left hand high up and intercepted the ball travelling at pace and held on to it as he fell to the ground. The bowler Kartik Tyagi had his hands over his head in disbelief while Riyan Parag too could not believe what he saw.

Twitter was abuzz praising Archer , and what's more, he had also tweeted about 'catch of the IPL' in 2014.

Rewatch the magnificent effort here:

Here's Archer's Tweet from 2014

Catch of the ipl — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 19, 2014

Her's how fans reacted to the catch:

"Jofra Archer's one-handed catch leaves many in awe⚡️" https://t.co/TF33tr1reM — sushma Insan (@shushma20031262) October 26, 2020

