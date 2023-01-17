JOH vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the SA20 2023 match, January 17, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 09:00 PM IST

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Johannesburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals: Johannesburg Super Kings will cross swords with Pretoria Capitals in the 11th match of the South Africa T20 League at the Wanderers Stadium. The Super Kings find themselves at the bottom of the points table with one win and two defeats after three games. They lost their last two games in a row after clinching a victory in their opener against Durban Super Giants.

Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, are having the perfect start to the season. They have clinched two victories in two games, seated second in the SA T20 League table. The Capitals have won both their games against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Will Jacks played a sublime innings of 92 runs to catapult his side to 216 runs in their last encounter. He picked up the player of the match award as Pretoria claimed a comfortable 37-run victory over their opponents.

The Pretoria-based club would be slight favourites over Johannesburg Super Kings considering the recent form of both sides.

Ahead of the match between Johannesburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

JOH vs PRE Telecast

The Johannesburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

JOH vs PRE Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

JOH vs PRE Match Details

JOH vs PRE match will be played at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, at 9:00 PM IST on January 17, Tuesday.

JOH vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Will Jacks

Vice-Captain - Wayne Parnell

Suggested Playing XI for JOH vs PRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Donavon Ferreira

Cricketers: Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, James Neesham, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso

JOH vs PRE Probable XIs:

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Eathan Bosch

