Johannesburg Weather Forecast, IND vs SA 2021-22: Will Rain Impact The 2nd Test?

India beat South Africa by 113 runs to script a historic win on the fifth and final day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 30. After breaching the Centurion fortress, the action now shifts to The Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg. The iconic stadium will host the second Test from January 3-7.

It was their fourth victory over the hosts and the visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. They needed just three wickets to wrap the game on the penultimate day of the first Test. The visiting side did so pretty easily as spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets after Mohammed Shami removed Marco Jansen.

Weather report

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to range between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the Test. There is rain predicted over the first two days and scattered thunderstorms for the next three days of the Test meaning weather could play spoilsport. Wind speeds will vary around 33-35 km/h.

South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) probable playing XIs

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

