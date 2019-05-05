John Campbell & Shai Hope Soar into Record Books With Highest-ever Opening Stand in ODIs

Loading...
The duo stitched a mammoth 365 runs for the first wicket against a hapless Ireland bowling unit to break the 304-run record Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman had set against Zimbabwe in July 2018.
Campbell and Hope fell just seven runs short of the highest partnership record in ODIs for any wicket, that of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels which they had set against Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup.
Campbell slammed 179 in just 137 deliveries - his maiden ODI century - which included 15 fours and six sixes while Hope plundered 22 fours and two sixes in his 152-ball 170. This was Hopes' fifth ODI ton and fourth since the start of 2018. Only Virat Kohli has more centuries in this time frame. In the process, the two also became the first opening pair in ODIs to have crossed the 150-mark individually.
The 179 from Campbell is the second-highest score for a West Indian opening batsman in ODIs only behind Gayle's 215 which he recorded against Zimbabwe.
In another first, this was also the first time in the history of West Indies cricket that both openers scored a hundred. Thanks to massive stand, West Indies finished on 381/3 in their 50 overs, their second-highest score in the 50-over format just second to the 389 they scored while chasing 419 against England earlier this year.
First Published: May 5, 2019, 7:58 PM IST