John Cena Posts Photo of Explosive New Zealand Batsman on Instagram

WWE wrestler and Hollywood superstar John Cena is known for posting some random photos on his Instagram account and he did it again on Monday. Cena posted a photo of New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips on his Instagram handle where he was seen celebrating a feat. The fans were a bit shocked to see Cena’s interest in New Zealand cricket as earlier, he has posted photos of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on his social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Recently, during the final match of the tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Phillips came out to bat and the DJ hit Cena’s WWE entrance song in the background which went viral on Twitter.

John cena’s entrance theme music playing at Glen Philips walks out to bat. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/c3JmZ9zT95 — Balamurugan (@balayanka) October 14, 2022



Earlier, Cena posted a photograph of Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Sanket Sagar on Instagram. Sagar clinched a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Previously, Cena had posted photos of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on his social media account.

Meanwhile, Phillips will play a crucial role for New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has played 49 T20Is so far in which he slammed 1094 runs at a strike rate of 145.47.

Runners-up in the last two 50-over World Cups in 2015 and ‘19 and in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, New Zealand has been part of the big occasion but ultimately not the center of attention.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Windies Humbled by Scotland in Another T20 World Cup Upset

This time, New Zealand will take one of their best-ever squads to a T20 World Cup. They have strength in all areas, experience and the memory of those recent near misses to fuel their drive.

This is a golden era for New Zealand cricket. They won the first World Test Championship in June of last year to go with that collection of finals appearances in the limited-overs formats.



New Zealand open with a rematch of the 2021 final against defending champion Australia on October 22 in Sydney.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here