Joined by Son, Pollard Dedicates Match-Winning Knock to Wife on Birthday​

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
(Image: Screengrab iplt20.com)

Kieron Pollard’s knock of 83 off just 31 balls was the difference between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, and as the home side celebrated victory, Pollard was joined by his son Kaiden who had flown from the Caribbean to watch him play.

The father-son duo had a short interaction for iplt20.com in front of the camera post match, with little Kaiden congratulating his father on his knock before wishing his mother a happy birthday.



“I’m here with Kaiden, who flew all the way from the Caribbean to watch daddy play. How did you enjoy daddy’s knock?”, Pollard asked his son.

“Well done, congratulations. Happy birthday mommy!”, pat came the reply from him, proudly sporting a Mumbai Indians jersey. The senior Pollard then said, “He just wants to say happy birthday to his mom, it’s her 32nd birthday. So this is for you, enjoy it!”

What made the occasion extra special to Pollard was that he was captaining the side on the day, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 13).
First Published: April 11, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
