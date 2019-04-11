Joined by Son, Pollard Dedicates Match-Winning Knock to Wife on Birthday​

Loading...
The father-son duo had a short interaction for iplt20.com in front of the camera post match, with little Kaiden congratulating his father on his knock before wishing his mother a happy birthday.
From Sr. & Jr. Pollard, “Mommy, this win is your b’day gift”
Little Kaiden congratulates papa @KieronPollard55 on a fab innings, in an exclusive chat after leading @mipaltan to a famous victory. By @Moulinparikh #MIvKXIP
Watch the full video 📹 👇https://t.co/w4eqLa8pzZ pic.twitter.com/BACnU7O16E
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2019
“I’m here with Kaiden, who flew all the way from the Caribbean to watch daddy play. How did you enjoy daddy’s knock?”, Pollard asked his son.
“Well done, congratulations. Happy birthday mommy!”, pat came the reply from him, proudly sporting a Mumbai Indians jersey. The senior Pollard then said, “He just wants to say happy birthday to his mom, it’s her 32nd birthday. So this is for you, enjoy it!”
What made the occasion extra special to Pollard was that he was captaining the side on the day, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 13).
First Published: April 11, 2019, 11:00 AM IST