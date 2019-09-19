Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jonassen, Wareham Star as Australia Women Complete 3-0 Sweep of West Indies

It was yet another clinical performance by the Australian women’s team against their West Indian counterparts, as the former registered their third comprehensive win in as many games.

Cricketnext Staff |September 19, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Jonassen, Wareham Star as Australia Women Complete 3-0 Sweep of West Indies

It was yet another clinical performance by the Australian women’s team against their West Indian counterparts, as the former registered their third comprehensive win in as many games.

This time around it was courtesy the bowling efforts of Jess Jonassen (4/7) and Georgia Wareham (3/14) that Australia cruised to the victory.

After being set a target of 82 in 20 overs by the Windies, Alyssa Healy’s quickfire 38 at the top of the order helped the Aussies chase down the total in just 7.3 overs, for the loss of one wicket.

This was the third time in the series that Windies batsmen failed to fire, after they were dismissed for 106 and 97 in the first and second T20I, respectively. Such was the situation that only three players from the Windies camp could register scores in double digits.

Britney Cooper of the Windies, once again got a good start but failed to convert it into a big one, as has been the case throughout the series. She was eventually dismissed for 29 off 35 balls.

As far as the Australian chase is concerned, after Healy’s dismissal, Beth Mooney and Elysse Perry made sure they took their side to the finish line.

Brief scores: West Indies Women 81 in 20 overs (Britney Cooper 29; Jess Jonassen 4-7, Georgia Wareham 3-14) lost to Australia 83/1 in 7.3 overs (Alyssa Healy 38) by 9 wickets

