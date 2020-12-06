Jones Has 2 TD Runs, Stanford Tops No. 23 Washington 31-26

Austin Jones rushed for a pair of firsthalf touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3yard scoring pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off No. 23 Washingtons secondhalf comeback in a 3126 victory Saturday.

A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014. Stanford relocated its entire program from the Bay Area to Seattle this week, used a high school for practice and even had its Friday walkthrough in a public park in the suburb of Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Husky Stadium.

The Cardinal (2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next weeks game against Oregon State.

Mills was solid and had a pair of huge third-down conversion throws on Stanfords final drive, hitting Semi Fehoko on both to convert third-and-10 and third-and-11. The Cardinal ran the final 7:54 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped by Jones 3-yard run on fourth-and-1.

Stanford was 10 of 13 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth down.

Mills was 20 of 30 passing for 252 yards. Jones finished with 138 yards on 31 carries.

Washington (3-1) will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week. But for the second straight week, the Huskies had a terrible first half and unlike last weeks comeback victory over Utah, Washington fell short trying to rally again from a 21-point halftime deficit.

Dylan Morris was 15 of 23 passing for 254 yards for Washington. The Huskies trailed 24-3 at halftime, but scored on each of its first three second-half possessions. Sean McGrew had a pair of TD runs sandwiched around Morris 1-yard sneak. McGrews 2-yard run with 11:03 left pulled Washington within 31-23.

Trent McDuffie forced Jones to fumble on Stanfords next drive and Edefuan Ulofoshio returned it to the Cardinal 10. But a pair of holding calls — one of which wiped out a touchdown — forced Washington to settle for Peyton Henrys 45-yard field goal and a 31-26 deficit with 7:54 left.

The Huskies never got the ball back.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal thoroughly dominated the first half, scoring on all four possessions. The Cardinal had 270 total yards, 14 first downs, were 6 of 7 on third downs and on the one they didnt get converted on fourth down. A week ago, Stanford had just 300 total yards on offense in its one-point win over California, and nearly topped that total in just 30 minutes against Washington.

Washington: The Huskies were without their top two wide receivers. Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum both did not play. Bynum was on the sideline but not in pads while Nacua was not seen. Nacua had nine catches and Bynum had eight in the first three games. Without the pair, Washington started freshmen Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze at wide receiver and while pair had flashes of promise, both continued to struggle with drops that have been a problem for all Washington receivers this season.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Oregon State next Saturday.

Washington: At No. 21 Oregon next Saturday.

