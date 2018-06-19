Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales Power England to Highest ODI Total

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 19, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales Power England to Highest ODI Total

Twitter/ ICC

England registered the highest ever total in ODIs by scoring an incredible 481 for six in the third match against Australia in Nottingham on Tuesday. Opener Jonny Bairstow continued his rich vein of form and powered his way to 92-ball 139. He was ably supported by fellow opener Jason Roy, who chipped-in with 82 runs.

But it was Alex Hales who upped the ante in the middle overs and scored 147 in 92 balls and guided his team to the record-breaking total. His smashing innings included 16 fours and five sixes. Skipper Eoin Morgan too made a contribution of 67 runs. England failed to score any boundaries in the last four overs -- but before that they struck 21 sixes during an incredible display of strokeplay.

As far as Australian bowling is concerned, fast-bowler Andrew Tye leaked 100 runs in the nine overs he bowled.




With this England bettered their own record of highest ODI total of 444 which they had set against Pakistan at the same venue in 2016. This was also the 19th time when a team crossed the 400-run barrier in ODIs, with the first one coming in 2005-06 by Australia (434). South Africa (438) too breached that mark in the same ODI.

stat

Recently New Zealand women’s cricket team posted a mammoth 490 for four, which is the highest ever total in ODIs.

Also Watch

Alex HalesAndrew TyeAustralia vs England 2018England vs Australia 2018eoin morganhighest odi totaljason royJonny Bairstow
First Published: June 19, 2018, 10:33 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking