Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan Pull Out of IPL 2021 UAE Leg

England internationals Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, and Dawid Malan have reportedly pulled out of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 set to begin September 19, as per reports in British media.

The three players had been part of the India vs England series that came to an abrupt end after the 5th Test was cancelled two hours before the start of the match owing to fear of further cases of Covid-19 in the Indian camp.

While a few of the Indian players part of the various IPL franchises have been flown out of England to the UAE, the England players to be part of the league are reportedly set to fly out today.

Bairstow has been an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup and had played all seven games in the first half, scoring 248 runs at 41.33. All-rounder Woakes is contracted to Delhi Capitals and had played three games for the side this season, while Malan, the No.1 ranked T20 player, had played only one game for Punjab Kings. PBKS’ official Twitter handle confirmed the development, shortly after the news broke. They also named South Africa’s Aiden Markram as Malan’s replacement.

🚨 UPDATE: Dawid Malan will not be travelling to UAE for the remainder of #IPL2021.He will be taking some time off to be with his family ahead of the #T20WorldCup and Ashes. #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/3ZUEDVZ2Ui — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 11, 2021

- vich tuhadda swaagat hai!Welcoming our newest Aiden Markram who will replace Dawid Malan for the remainder of the season! #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/OJMW3QEwW1 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 11, 2021

Bairstow’s absence means David Warner, who lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson and was left out of the SRH playing XI for their final game before the suspension of the league in the first week of May, will walk into the XI again.

Bubble life has taken a toll on players and with the T20 World Cup to follow in UAE, not playing the IPL would allow more family time to Bairstow, Malan and Woakes.

Both are also part of England’s Ashes plans but the tour Down Under is also currently in doubt with Australia imposing some of the harshest restrictions in the world on incoming travellers in the COVID times.

