Jonny Bairstow Gives Latest Update On His Fitness, Shares Horrid Pictures of His Dislocated Ankle

England batter Jonny Bairstow missed the bus for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after he sustained a freak injury on his ankle while playing gold and had undergone an operation. This means not only was he ruled out of the World Cup, but won’t feature for England again for any tournament as far as 2022 is concerned. Just hours after being named in England’s T20 World Cup squad, Bairstow was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken leg when he slipped while walking to a tee box.

Also Read: England’s Jonny Bairstow Ruled Out of T20 World Cup after ‘Freak Accident’

Bairstow, who turned 33 last week, has already been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in Australia.

He confirmed on Monday there was no prospect of him being fit enough for England’s three-Test series in Pakistan in December. He shared some gruesome pictures on Instagram, writing to his fans how he is coping up with this major blow.

“The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits,” he posted on Instagram. “All in all I have done a proper job on it!”

He added: “Anyway… on the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed… “One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022… however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!”

Also Read: IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested, Won’t Travel to Indore For The 3rd T20I – Report

Before the injury, Bairstow had been in superb form for England, scoring 1,061 runs, including six hundreds, at an average of 66.31 during the best year of his Test career. Bairstow told the Daily Telegraph: “Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there’s plenty of cushion in there.

“Except this time I tried to regain my balance, my left ankle turned right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg. I heard it snap straight away. “I took a couple of steps down then slipped. By the time I crumpled into a heap, I was three-quarters of the way down. It’s all a blur, it happened so quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21)

“I yelped. Uncontrollable screams, the sort you hear on a rugby field. The adrenaline kicked in, and I knew I needed an ambulance. The next three hours without painkillers were not too fun.”

(With AFP inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here