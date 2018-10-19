Jonny Bairstow Likely to Miss Fourth ODI Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury

Loading...
Bairstow is expected to be kept under observation overnight, and if there is no improvement he will be ruled out of the fourth ODI. The England team will then take him for further scans ahead of the final ODI in Colombo if the injury continues to persist.
Hales, left out for the first two matches of the series, will hope to utilise this chance to remind the selectors of his capabilities ahead of the home World Cup which is less than seven months away. For Hales though, the task will be extremely difficult as he has the unenviable job of replacing the highest run-scorer in ODI in the 2018 calendar year. Bairstow reached the thousand-run tally in ODIs (2018) during the rain-curtailed third ODI against Sri Lanka.
Going into the fourth game of the five match series, England have a 2-0 lead and will look to wrap things up against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
First Published: October 19, 2018, 11:03 PM IST