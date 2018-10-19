Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jonny Bairstow Likely to Miss Fourth ODI Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 19, 2018, 11:03 PM IST
Jonny Bairstow Likely to Miss Fourth ODI Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury

(Image: ICC)

Loading...
After Liam Dawson, England have had yet another injury concern as the in-form wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow twisted his ankle during a warm-up session in Pallekele ahead of the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday. In the event Bairstow is ruled out for the Saturday contest, he will be replaced by Alex Hales at the top of the batting order.

Bairstow is expected to be kept under observation overnight, and if there is no improvement he will be ruled out of the fourth ODI. The England team will then take him for further scans ahead of the final ODI in Colombo if the injury continues to persist.

Hales, left out for the first two matches of the series, will hope to utilise this chance to remind the selectors of his capabilities ahead of the home World Cup which is less than seven months away. For Hales though, the task will be extremely difficult as he has the unenviable job of replacing the highest run-scorer in ODI in the 2018 calendar year. Bairstow reached the thousand-run tally in ODIs (2018) during the rain-curtailed third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Going into the fourth game of the five match series, England have a 2-0 lead and will look to wrap things up against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Related Story

Alex HalesJonny BairstowLiam DawsonSri Lanka vs Englandsri lanka vs england 2018
First Published: October 19, 2018, 11:03 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...