Jonny Bairstow, Marizanne Kapp Wins ICC Player of The Month for June 2022

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2022. England’s in-form batter Jonny Bairstow bagged the Men’s Player of the Month title while South Africa’s power hitting batter Marizanne Kapp was awarded with Women’s Player of the Month.

Jonny Bairstow received the title after his remarkable performances last month against New Zealand. He defeated his team-mate Joe Root and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell in the race of receiving the “Player of the Month” award.

Bairstow commented: “I would like to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. It has been an incredible five weeks for England. It has been a positive start to our summer with four excellent wins against high-class opposition in New Zealand and India.”

Bairstow started slow in the opening match of the three-game World Test Championship series against reigning champions NZ. However, he went onto score a match-winning knock of 136 on the final day of the second Test, helping English to chase down 299 in Nottingham. He scored his hundred off 92 balls – the second-fastest century by an England player in Tests

Bairstow was also phenomenal in the final Test of the series in Leeds as he scored 162 and 71*, helping his team cross the victory line with the series whitewash.

He continued his rich vein of form with back-to-back centuries against India during the rescheduled fifth and final Test in Birmingham. His aggressive batting led England to a record win against India.

“We are enjoying our cricket as a team and playing with clarity and positivity. Even though I have scored four centuries in this period, I would like to acknowledge my teammates who have been excellent in every department and playing with immense confidence,” he added.

South African batter Kapp’s last month was also full of solid and powerful performances. Kapp’s classic stroke play got her more votes than her teammate Shabnim Ismail and England’s Nat Sciver.

With this feat, Kapp has become South Africa’s first ICC Women’s Player of the Month winner since Lizelle Lee, who was crowned in March 2021.

Kapp commented, “It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver.”

Kapp helped her side in pulling off a draw against England. With her team at 45/4, it seemed all impossible for the South African side. However, Kapp’s record 150 led her team to stand at a respectable score of 284 in the first innings. In the 2nd innings, Kapp once again starred for her team with 43 not out before rain disrupted the play on the final day.

She said, “What made my first Test century so special was that, number one, our first Test match (in 2014) was an absolute nightmare. Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation for the Test match because I was unwell and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four, it is something that will stay with me throughout my career.”

Further, “It’s definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and then having to bat with the tail as well, those partnerships are what also made it so special.”

