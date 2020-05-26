Suresh Raina was considered to be one of the reasons as to why India’s fielding standards improved after the turn of the century.
The southpaw along with Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh patrolled the cover region and have won their sides plenty of battles just on the basis of fielding.
The 33-year-old has been one of the quickest players on the field, not only for India, but also for his IPL side Chennai Super Kings.
Recently, Raina received high praise for his fielding from the master of the art - Jonty Rhodes.
The former Proteas man told Raina that he reminds him of himself in his younger days. Rhodes also praised another India player Ravindra Jadeja while speaking to Raina.
Speaking on an Instagram Live with Raina, Rhodes said: “I have always been a great fan of you as a fielder, because you remind me of me. I wish I was a young man like you.”
He further explained that he enjoys watching fielders who are diving as it shows commitment. “I know what it’s like in India, I know how hard the fields are. So if you are diving around all the time, you are fully committed,” Rhodes said.
“Then, Jaddu, he’s not bad, eh. I keep saying, people should throw over the top, but he is always throwing side-arm, yet he just doesn’t seem to miss. He’s a very different to you and I, a bit like Michael Bevan,” he said.
“He’s very fast across the field, you never saw him really dive or slide, because he’s got such good speed, he will get to the ball. You and I would always dodge, we are dirty fielders, we would get to the ground, get dirty, and get up quickly,” he said.
Jonty Rhodes Compares Raina to Himself and Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Bevan
