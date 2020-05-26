Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Jonty Rhodes Compares Raina to Himself and Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Bevan

Recently, Raina received high praise for his fielding from the master of the art - Jonty Rhodes.

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Jonty Rhodes Compares Raina to Himself and Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Bevan

Suresh Raina was considered to be one of the reasons as to why India’s fielding standards improved after the turn of the century.

The southpaw along with Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh patrolled the cover region and have won their sides plenty of battles just on the basis of fielding.

The 33-year-old has been one of the quickest players on the field, not only for India, but also for his IPL side Chennai Super Kings.

Recently, Raina received high praise for his fielding from the master of the art - Jonty Rhodes.

The former Proteas man told Raina that he reminds him of himself in his younger days. Rhodes also praised another India player Ravindra Jadeja while speaking to Raina.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with Raina, Rhodes said:  “I have always been a great fan of you as a fielder, because you remind me of me. I wish I was a young man like you.”

He further explained that he enjoys watching fielders who are diving as it shows commitment. “I know what it’s like in India, I know how hard the fields are. So if you are diving around all the time, you are fully committed,” Rhodes said.

“Then, Jaddu, he’s not bad, eh. I keep saying, people should throw over the top, but he is always throwing side-arm, yet he just doesn’t seem to miss. He’s a very different to you and I, a bit like Michael Bevan,” he said.

“He’s very fast across the field, you never saw him really dive or slide, because he’s got such good speed, he will get to the ball. You and I would always dodge, we are dirty fielders, we would get to the ground, get dirty, and get up quickly,” he said.

Jonty Rhodesmichael bevanRavindra Jadejasuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more