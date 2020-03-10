Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

384/8 (160.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)
Live

ROAD SAFETY T20 WORLD SERIES, 2020 Match 3, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 10 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan Legends *

62/3 (10.3)

Sri Lankan Legends
v/s
Indian Legends
Indian Legends

Indian Legends beat Sri Lankan Legends by 5 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Jonty Rhodes Wants Ab de Villiers in South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and conclude on November 15 in Australia.

PTI |March 10, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Jonty Rhodes Wants Ab de Villiers in South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup

South Africa must do anything to win the T20 World Cup, including exploring the option of bringing back the great AB de Villiers from retirement, former player Jonty Rhodes has suggested.

The 36-year-old de Villiers hasn't played international cricket for nearly two years, having announced his retirement in May 2018. It was later revealed that he made an offer to play the 50-over World Cup last year, but was turned down by the national selectors.

"I'm a big fan of AB de Villiers. I'm just not sure of the precedent. If you want to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it," Rhodes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I suppose a lot of people watch how he performed at the IPL but just watching him in the Big Bash, he's such a class player."

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and conclude on November 15 in Australia.

"I think it's interesting because it's a tough call. You want your best team to play, it's also tough on the guys who then miss out. You know AB is a very special player so then do you set a precedent for a guy like AB de Villiers if he is not playing for South Africa, I mean why are you selecting him."

One of the game's best fielders, Rhodes, however, also felt a move like calling de Villiers back may mean leaving out a player who would be in contention in the lead-up to the tournament.

"You are not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out. But a team without AB de Villiers or a team with AB de Villiers... I'd love to see that guy play," Rhodes said.

He added, "Although difficult to answer that because I'm not somebody who is missing out, I'm also not from the administration about setting this kind of precedent, so I don't have to make that call.

"It'll just be great to see AB de Villiers play at a World Cup again for us," he said.

AB De VillieJonty RhodesSouth Africa cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more