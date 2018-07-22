Jordan Clark Takes a Stunning Hat-trick in Roses Test

The England captain was trapped in front by a full delivery on the fourth ball of the 19th over. The Kiwi skipper Williamson was dismissed in similar fashion caught on the crease and Bairstow flashed wide and the outside edge was taken at slip by Jos Buttler. The three batsmen dismissed have 14,639 runs between them.
The 27-year-old became only the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a Roses Test since Ken Higgs at Headingley in 1968.
It was also the first Roses hat-trick at Old Trafford since 1933.
Joe Root ✖️— County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 22, 2018
Kane Williamson ✖️
Jonny Bairstow ✖️@Clarksy16 takes an incredible hat-trick for @lancscricket in the Roses match
Videos & scorecards: https://t.co/f09FDKzK5t pic.twitter.com/7FOIez9fKL
To follow-up that stunning hat-trick, he also executed a no-look run out in the same match.
And now Jordan Clark is doing no-look run outs at the non-striker's end— County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 22, 2018
When it's your day, it's your day. Well played, @Clarksy16 👏👏
FOLLOW: https://t.co/t3UgKVqsoO pic.twitter.com/yi1h9NBwy7
Electing to bat first, Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Harry Brook saw off the new ball duo of James Anderson and Tom Bailey, but the introduction of Graham Onions broke their defiance with the latter getting bowled in the 14th over.
Root, who scored an unbeaten century in the final ODI against India, hit five boundaries and took his side’s score past the 50-run mark. But Clark’s burst tipped the scales in favour of the visitors, and the home side headed for lunch reeling at 65/4.
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
First Published: July 22, 2018, 7:05 PM IST