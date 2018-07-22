Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jordan Clark Takes a Stunning Hat-trick in Roses Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 22, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Jordan Clark Takes a Stunning Hat-trick in Roses Test

Jordan Clarke celebrates with his Lancashire teammates. (Twitter/County Championships)

Jordan Clark grabbed the headlines on Sunday after picking up a hat-trick on Day 1 of the Roses Test between Lancashire and Yorkshire, removing Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow.

The England captain was trapped in front by a full delivery on the fourth ball of the 19th over. The Kiwi skipper Williamson was dismissed in similar fashion caught on the crease and Bairstow flashed wide and the outside edge was taken at slip by Jos Buttler. The three batsmen dismissed have 14,639 runs between them.

The 27-year-old became only the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a Roses Test since Ken Higgs at Headingley in 1968.

It was also the first Roses hat-trick at Old Trafford since 1933.




To follow-up that stunning hat-trick, he also executed a no-look run out in the same match.




Electing to bat first, Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Harry Brook saw off the new ball duo of James Anderson and Tom Bailey, but the introduction of Graham Onions broke their defiance with the latter getting bowled in the 14th over.

Root, who scored an unbeaten century in the final ODI against India, hit five boundaries and took his side’s score past the 50-run mark. But Clark’s burst tipped the scales in favour of the visitors, and the home side headed for lunch reeling at 65/4.

jordan clarkLancashireyorkshire
First Published: July 22, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
