Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

IRE IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 3rd ODI, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 12 January, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

44/2 (15.0)

Ireland
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Jos Buttler Apologises for Philander Rant But Questions Use of Stump Microphones

The third Test starts at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Reuters |January 12, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Jos Buttler Apologises for Philander Rant But Questions Use of Stump Microphones

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has apologised for his foul-mouthed verbal volley in the second test against South Africa, but questioned whether television viewers should have access to the audio from stump microphones.

Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after swearing repeatedly at South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander late on the final day as England sought the wickets that would take them to a 189-run win.

"I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way. I would like to apologise and understand that is not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist," Buttler told reporters on Sunday.

"It was the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. But it is all done and can now be swept under the carpet so we can move on."

Asked whether he felt the audio from the stump microphones should be available to the public, Buttler said most players were against it.

"In Test cricket there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that don’t mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," he said.

"It is a tough one, we understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

"But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn’t heard necessarily by everyone at home."

Buttler felt England created energy around the bat in Cape Town with their attempts to unsettle the home batsmen.

"It is easy to say vocal is the way to do things, but also your actions speak loud as well. One of the good things in that last game was the way we hunted as a team," he said.

"We have a number of young guys under the age of 24 in the side and they were fantastic at creating energy around the bat and putting pressure on the opposition.

"The two games have been played in a great spirit, they have been hard-fought and the series is set up really well at 1-1."

The third Test starts at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Jos ButtlerSouth Africa vs EnglandVernon Philander

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more