Jos Buttler Elated After Snatching Victory From Jaws of Defeat

Buttler won the match on his Lancashire home ground with nine balls to spare when he hit Stoinis for four and the wicket-keeper batsman said that he was elated having taken the team home in a game which had almost slipped out of England’s hand.
"It's pure elation, isn't it?," said Buttler, both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series. "Winning games when you didn't deserve to, they're almost the more enjoyable ones."
England captain Eoin Morgan praised Buttler for managing "to get us over the line somehow".
Meanwhile Australia skipper Tim Paine insisted this reverse hurt just as much as his side's record 242-run defeat in the third match at Trent Bridge that featured England's 481 for six -- the highest total in any men's ODI.
Paine, who indicated his batsmen were mostly to blame on Sunday, said: "It stings … it does sting a lot … it's disappointing to lose five games of cricket in a row. We were in a great position to win the game –- and as well as Jos played, we just didn't put them under enough pressure."
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
First Published: June 25, 2018, 8:20 AM IST