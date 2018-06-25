Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jos Buttler Elated After Snatching Victory From Jaws of Defeat

AFP | Updated: June 25, 2018, 8:20 AM IST
Jos Buttler Elated After Snatching Victory From Jaws of Defeat

Jos Buttler. (Twitter)

Manchester: Jos Buttler's superb 110 not out saw England register a dramatic one-wicket win over Australia in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday. Victory meant England completed their first 5-0 series sweep of Australia in any format in more than 140 years of international men's matches between the arch-rivals.

Buttler won the match on his Lancashire home ground with nine balls to spare when he hit Stoinis for four and the wicket-keeper batsman said that he was elated having taken the team home in a game which had almost slipped out of England’s hand.

"It's pure elation, isn't it?," said Buttler, both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series. "Winning games when you didn't deserve to, they're almost the more enjoyable ones."

England captain Eoin Morgan praised Buttler for managing "to get us over the line somehow".

Meanwhile Australia skipper Tim Paine insisted this reverse hurt just as much as his side's record 242-run defeat in the third match at Trent Bridge that featured England's 481 for six -- the highest total in any men's ODI.

Paine, who indicated his batsmen were mostly to blame on Sunday, said: "It stings … it does sting a lot … it's disappointing to lose five games of cricket in a row. We were in a great position to win the game –- and as well as Jos played, we just didn't put them under enough pressure."

Also Watch

England vs Australia 2018eoin morganJos Buttlermarcus stoinisTim Paine
First Published: June 25, 2018, 8:20 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking