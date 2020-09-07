Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Jos Buttler 'England's Best-Ever' White Ball Cricketer, Says Stuart Broad

Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs as England comprehensively defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second T20 International.

IANS |September 7, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Stuart Broad was all praise for Jos Buttler.

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has labelled Jos Buttler as England's 'best-ever' white ball cricketer after the wicketkeeper-batsman played yet another scintillating knock in the second match of the ongoing T20I against Australia.

Also read: England vs Australia 2020--Jos Buttler Stars as Hosts Clinch T20 Series Win

On Sunday, Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs as England comprehensively defeated Australia by 6 wickets. The wicketkeeper-batsman explored all corners of the ground as he smashed eight 4s and two 6s during his 54-ball knock as he helped the hosts chase down 158 with seven balls to spare and seal the three-match series being played at the Ageas Bowl.

"England's best ever white ball cricketer does it again. Jos Buttler," Broad said in a tweet after Sunday's game.

Buttler had scored valuable 44 runs in the first match as well which England had won by two runs.

Also read: WATCH--Aaron Finch Middles the Ball, Jos Buttler Calls for Shocking DRS

Meanwhile, Australia's Mitchell Starc also hailed Buttler for his ability to finish off the game. "He's obviously been damaging for them in the first game and again today and got them home with the bat," Starc said after the match. "We would have liked to have got him out in the powerplay, so it's something the bowlers will have to chat about."

The two teams will now face each other in the third and final T20I on Tuesday.

australia vs englandEngland vs AustraliaJos ButtlerJos Buttler centurystuart broadstuart broad six sixesStuart Broad wickets

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more