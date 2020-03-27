Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Jos Buttler Hopeful that Shortened IPL Can Go Ahead this Year

With India going into a three-week lockdown starting on March 5, there is now uncertainty if the organisers will be able to start the tournament after April 15.

Cricketnext Staff |March 27, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Jos Buttler Hopeful that Shortened IPL Can Go Ahead this Year

England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler hopes that players would be able to play at least a shortened version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The IPL was supposed to start on March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With India going into a three-week lockdown starting on March 5, there is now uncertainty if the organisers will be able to start the tournament after April 15.

"No news at the moment. We saw, initially, that it was going to be postponed. It's very hard to see this changing in the immediate future, so I don't see that as a possibility at the moment," Buttler said in a Skysports podcast.

"Obviously, it's such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully some of it can go ahead -- perhaps a shortened tournament."

Over 400 cases have been reported so far in India and nine deaths due to coronavirus. As has been the case in most parts of the world, the viral spread has led to a freeze on sporting activities in the country.

India's home ODI series against South Africa had to be postponed due to the scare over the virus while other sports tournaments have all been cancelled after the Sports Ministry's order to cease all sporting activities a week ago.

ipl 2020Jos Buttler

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more