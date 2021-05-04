Jos Buttler’s Dance Video on Gangnam Style is The Best Thing on Internet Today

Popular track Gangnam Style by Psy had become a rage back in 2013. The song that had got viral in no time saw people across the world make dance videos of the hook step. Recently, the song went viral again after a clip of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Rajasthan Royals’ player Jos Buttler and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik’s dance video on the track took the internet by storm. Apart from them, the now viral clip also features Buttler’s adorable little daughter.

In the short video, Buttler is seen clad in a formal white shirt which he has teamed up with black shorts. Dishant,who is holding the little one, is seen wearing black t-shirt with green pants. The cute little woman is clad in a basic white frock. She is seen chilling on Dishant’s arm as he dances away with Buttler. The adorable video has been shared on Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle and has garnered over 14 thousand views and over two thousand likes till now.

Many netizens have appreciated the video. Some people have called it a great way to unwind while a bunch of them have commented on Rajasthan Royals’ wicketkeeper-batsman’s great dance moves.

So this is how Jos Buttler prepared himself for the century…Surrounding being lively (Just kidding)❤ #IPL2021 — KarateLover🏅🇮🇳 (@Sunitad44857768) May 4, 2021

Royals Family is special as always both on and off the fields. Pleasure to watch Jos laughing — Stay Home. Stay Safe (@SaiSri_01) May 3, 2021

Ohhhhh he got some moves yeah😍 — 𝗥𝟰𝟱𝗜𝗞𝗔😷 (@RasikaP7) May 3, 2021

Jos the boss🙏🙏🙏❤️💜❣️ I'm a big big fan of his batting, and his calmness 💋💋 — ADNAN SHAH (@ADNANSH79794276) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals won their latest match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 55 runs on Sunday, May 2. Buttler was awarded the Player of the Match award after he slammed 124 runs from only 64 balls. This match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the fifth spot of the point table with a total of three wins and six points from seven matches, including the latest one.

Rajasthan will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in their next match scheduled for Wednesday May 5. The outing will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. For the unversed, Chennai led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been performing quite well in the 2021 IPL league. The team are currently placed at the second spot with a total of 10 points and five wins from seven matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here