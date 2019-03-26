Jos Not Josh – Indian Fans Tag Wrong Buttler Online After Mankad Controversy

Loading...
On Monday night in the IPL, Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin controversially dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and that sent social media into meltdown mode.
Heated comments and various opinions have made their way onto social media, mainly on Twitter, and unsurprisingly some people have tagged the wrong Buttler due to the similarity in the names.
An Australian journalist named Josh Butler has been on the receiving end of lots of messages from cricket fans because he has been mistaken for Jos Buttler the cricketer.
Similar things happened exactly a year ago right after the Cape Town ball tampering saga hit Australian cricket. Captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were at the centre of some unwanted attention.
While Smith was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and eventually a year-long ban, another Steve Smith, a feature writer for ESPN was on the end of some verbal volleys as he was wrongly tagged by angry fans.
A year ago I woke up to this. It was all downhill from there. Good times online. pic.twitter.com/LEtUOkhswn
— Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) March 24, 2019
But Smith the writer saw the light side of it and shared his numerous mentions in a post himself.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 3:54 PM IST