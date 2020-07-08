Josh Hazlewood Reveals Rohit Sharma's Greatest Strength Against Fast Bowlers

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes India opener Rohit Sharma’s greatest strength is the way he plays short balls with such ease while never looking to hit the delivery too hard.
Hazlewood believes Rohit has a number of strong points to his game but the way he gracefully plays anything which is on the back of a length is an area in which he keeps getting better.
"He’s got many. I think it’s just with how the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease," Hazlewood said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"It’s just an area in which he gets better, I think. He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal."
Hazlewood added that it can at times be frustrating to see players like Rohit effortlessly hit even express pace bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and make their pace look ordinary.
"Yeah, absolutely (it is annoying when Rohit plays a fast bowler with such grace). I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to.
"Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins’ bowling to those guys, it doesn’t seem fast and that’s probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players."
