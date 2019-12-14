Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will play no further part in the first Test against New Zealand at Perth after team management confirmed he suffered from a hamstring strain.
Hazlewood pulled up short while in the midst of bowling his ninth delivery of the innings and left the field in some pain, not returning for the remainder of the day.
It is unclear whether or not he will be ruled out of the entire three-Test series against the Kiwis as of yet. However, he looks certain to miss the Boxing Day Test in twelve days time.
The situation mirrors that of New Zealand, who brought in Lockie Ferguson for his Test debut but will be unable to use him for the remainder of the Test after he suffered a calf strain on the first day.
New Zealand have all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme to share the load with the ball but Australia will have to rely on their two quicks and Nathan Lyon to bowl the bulk of the overs with help from part-timers.
On Friday, Mitchell Starc ripped through New Zealand’s top order with four wickets to leave the tourists teetering on 109-5 in reply to Australia’s 416 all out.
New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham (0) and Jeet Raval (1) in the first 10 balls of the innings before Starc returned for his second spell and dismissed skipper Kane Williamson (34) to end a fighting 76-run stand for the third wicket with Ross Taylor (66 not out).
A couple of overs later, Starc removed Henry Nicholls (7) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (0) off success deliveries.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Remainder of First Test, in Doubt for Boxing Day
Josh Hazlewood will play no further part in the first Test against New Zealand at Perth after team management confirmed he suffered from a hamstring strain.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
After Australia Pile On the Runs, Mitchell Starc Burst Leaves New Zealand Reeling in Perth
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Injury Prevents Lockie Ferguson from Bowling in Remainder of Perth Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Smith, Warner Were at the End of 'Heavy Character Assassination' After Sandpaper Gate: Williamson
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings