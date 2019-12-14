Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

158/8 (48.4)

New Zealand trail by 258 runs, MIN. 73.2 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 90.1 Overs Left Today

Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Remainder of First Test, in Doubt for Boxing Day

Josh Hazlewood will play no further part in the first Test against New Zealand at Perth after team management confirmed he suffered from a hamstring strain.

Cricketnext Staff |December 14, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Remainder of First Test, in Doubt for Boxing Day

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will play no further part in the first Test against New Zealand at Perth after team management confirmed he suffered from a hamstring strain.

Hazlewood pulled up short while in the midst of bowling his ninth delivery of the innings and left the field in some pain, not returning for the remainder of the day.

It is unclear whether or not he will be ruled out of the entire three-Test series against the Kiwis as of yet. However, he looks certain to miss the Boxing Day Test in twelve days time.

The situation mirrors that of New Zealand, who brought in Lockie Ferguson for his Test debut but will be unable to use him for the remainder of the Test after he suffered a calf strain on the first day.

New Zealand have all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme to share the load with the ball but Australia will have to rely on their two quicks and Nathan Lyon to bowl the bulk of the overs with help from part-timers.

On Friday, Mitchell Starc ripped through New Zealand’s top order with four wickets to leave the tourists teetering on 109-5 in reply to Australia’s 416 all out.

New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham (0) and Jeet Raval (1) in the first 10 balls of the innings before Starc returned for his second spell and dismissed skipper Kane Williamson (34) to end a fighting 76-run stand for the third wicket with Ross Taylor (66 not out).

A couple of overs later, Starc removed Henry Nicholls (7) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (0) off success deliveries.

