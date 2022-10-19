Josh Inglis Cuts Hand In Freak Golf Injury, Doubtful for T20 World Cup Opener-Report

Australia maybe forced to call up a back-up after its second wicket-keeper Josh Inglis injured his hand while playing Golf. Moreover, his participation in the opening match of the T20 World Cup is also under the scanner. Just three days out from the opening match against New Zealand, Australia opted to have a break where some of the players chose to play some golf.

Inglis, who was joined by the likes of David Warner and Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, as well as coach Andrew McDonald, sliced his hand when a Golf club broke, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

It caused a lot of blood and his participation for the opening match is in doubt..

“Inglis’s club broke while he was trying to hit the ball down the fairway and sliced his hand, which drew plenty of blood. It is understood Inglis was playing with older clubs and had played at least nine holes before the unfortunate mishap,” the SMH said in its report.

The injury left the 27-year-old in discomfort. He was unable to finish the round.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Inglis had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Josh Inglis has suffered a cut to his right hand after a club snapped in his hand while playing golf,” read a CA statement. “He is being assessed. No further information is known at this stage.”

