Joshua Little Becomes First Ireland Cricketer to Land IPL Contract, Bought by Gujarat Titans by Rs 4.4 Crore

Joshua Little became the first Ireland cricketer to land an IPL contract after he was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 4.4 crore at the mini auction in Kochi on Friday. Though Little is the first from his team to be part of an IPL franchise, he’s not the first from his country with Eoin Morgan being the first Irish player to play in the cash-rich league after making the switch to England at the international level.

Little, 23, is a left-arm pacer who has represented Ireland in 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is since making his international debut in 2016.

In one-dayers, Little has 33 wickets while in the shortest format, he has 62 scalps to his name.

GT placed the first bid on the Irish bowler at his base price of Rs 50 lakh before LSG entered the fray at Rs 55 lakh. Neither team seemed interested in backing out as the bid steadily crossed Rs 1 crore mark and then quadrupled to Rs 4 crore.

LSG made one last ditch effort by raising it to Rs 4.2 crore but GT outbid them to secure Little.

The youngster earlier had narrated his experience with Chennai Super Kings as a net bowler earlier this year, claiming he was misled into thinking ‘something it wasn’t’.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Little said, “I was told it was something it wasn’t. I was told before I went that I’m a net bowler, and if someone gets injured then there’s a chance I play. But I couldn’t bowl when I wanted, I’d get two overs (in training) and think, ‘Two overs, I’m halfway across the world here!’ Maybe I was naive because I played in the Lankan Premier League and T10, I had a good year behind me. I’m an international cricketer; it didn’t seem right."

“When I found out I was a net bowler that was required to bowl at someone when the slingers were tired, I was like ‘get me out of here’ - which is probably why they’ll never have me back because I left after two weeks," he added.

