Joss Buttler Impressed With Yuzvendra Chahal’s Dance Moves - Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal’s on-field heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have not yet settled down, and the cricketer is here to impress you all with his dance moves. In a collaborated video, shared by his wife Dhanashree Varma, the leg spinner is seen flaunting his top-class dancing skills. The clip opens with Dhanashree and Chahal grooving to music beats in their workout wear. Next, Chahal, all decked up in his Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey, is seen attempting a slow walk and other dance moves.

The video also had snippets of Dhanashree cheering for Rajasthan Royals from the stands, and Chahal imitating Rajnikanth while wearing his glasses. The Instagram Reel, which has Gym Class Heroes song by Stereo Hearts feat. Adam Levine in the background, ends with Dhanashree and Chahal’s adorable dance moves in sync.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

Chahal’s RR teammate Joss Buttler commented on the post along with several other fans.

“Nice Moves,” Buttler wrote. As of now, both Buttler and Chahal are toppers in their respective lists.

While the England cricketer has the orange cap for his 375 runs in six games so far, Chahal has the purple cap with 17 wickets

Meanwhile, Chahal was in news for his terrific bowling spell against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18. The nail-biting clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders got all the cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

While Buttler outshined with the willow, Chahal’s hat-trick, as well as the fifer, turned the course of the game. Notably, Chahal became the 19th player in the history of IPL to take a hat-trick. He achieved the feat against KKR when he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the 17th over of the chase.

With 4 wins in their bag, Rajasthan Royals is currently sitting at the third spot in the IPL 2022 points table. They will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on April 22, at 7:30 PM in Pune

Gujarat Titans are dominating the points table with five wins in six games followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore which have won five of their seven matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here