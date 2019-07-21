starts in
days hours mins

JP Duminy to Play for Rajshahi Kings in Bangladesh Premier League

IANS |July 21, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
JP Duminy to Play for Rajshahi Kings in Bangladesh Premier League

South Africa cricketer JP Duminy has been roped in by Rajshahi Kings for the upcoming edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"Rajshahi Kings are proud to announce that South African all-rounder JP Duminy is a King now," the franchise posted on their Facebook page while announcing the signing.

"Duminy: an elegant left handed batsman, a useful spinner and a sharp fielder, has served South Africa for more than 14 years. He has a vast experience in franchise cricket and already led PSL team Islamabad United to their second title in 2018," the post added.

Duminy recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket following the conclusion of World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from domestic cricket earlier this year, had expressed his desire to continue playing T20 cricket for South Africa and also participate in leagues around the world.

Duminy, who will be playing for the first time in BPL, has played in IPL and PSL as well.

Bangladesh Premier LeagueJP DuminyRajshahi KingsSouth Africa cricket

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more