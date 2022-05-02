JRO vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's BYJU’S KCA Club Championship T20 match, May 2, 1:00 pm IST

Club Championship match 3 between Jolly Rovers vs AGORC:

Jolly Rovers will seek to claim their first victory of the ongoing BYJU’S KCA Club Championship T20 when they take on AGORC today at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, in Kerala. Jolly Rovers kicked off the tournament with a six-wicket defeat at the hands of TRC.

On the other hand, AGORC will also come into the fixture after suffering a 60-run defeat against Masters-RCC in their previous match.

AGORC is in 4th spot in Group A standings. Jolly Rovers are placed just above AGORC in the same group.

Ahead of the match between Jolly Rovers vs AGORC, here is everything you need to know:

JRO vs AGR Telecast

The JRO vs AGR match will not be televised in India

JRO vs AGR Live Streaming

Live score and commentary of the match between Jolly Rovers and AGORC can be seen on FanCode app and website.

JRO vs AGR Match Details

The JRO vs AGR match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, in Kerala on Monday, May 2, at 1:00 am IST.

JRO vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Baby

Vice-Captain: Anand Krishnan

Suggested Playing XI for JRO vs AGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil-T, A K Arjun

Batsmen: Vathsal Govind, Sachin Mohan, V-K V Sreerag

All-rounders: Sachin Baby, Anand Krishnan, M Rabin-Krishna

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, N P Basil, Amal Ramesh

Jolly Rovers vs AGORC Possible Starting XI:

Jolly Rovers Predicted Starting Line-up: Shabin Pasha (captain), Anand Krishnan, Vatsal Govind, Rabin Krishnan, Dhwaj Raichura, Sreerag V K, Nikhil T (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Ishaque, Mashood P P, Amal Ramesh, Mohammed Safeer

AGORC Predicted Starting Line-up: Akhil M S (captain), Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Babu, Vyshak Chandran, Arjun AK (wicketkeeper), Sudhesan Midhun, Basil NP, Alwin Philip, Manu Krishnan

