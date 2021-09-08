JRO vs ENC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 8, 9:30 AM IST Wednesday

JRO vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Jolly Rovers and Eranakulam Cricket Club: Jolly Rovers will be up against Eranakulam Cricket Club in the 17th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 8, Wednesday, at 09:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. The upcoming Jolly Rovers vs Eranakulam Cricket Club is going to be an interesting one as both sides will eye to strengthentheir winning run in the competition.

Jolly Rovers didn’t get off to a good start in KCA 2021 as they lost their opening match to BK-55 by nine wickets. After the poor start, the team finally found their rhythm and they outclassed Tripunithura Cricket Club by 19 runs. It was an all-round performance by Rovers that helped them in fetching two crucial points.

Eranakulam Cricket Club also had a dismal start as they registered a defeat at the hands of Tripunithura Cricket Club by 52 runs. Just like Jolly Rovers, Eranakulam also won their second match as they got better off Masters CC by one run.

Both the teams will look forward to continuing their winning run in the competition to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Jolly Rovers and Eranakulam Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

JRO vs ENC Telecast

The Jolly Rovers vs Eranakulam Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

JRO vs ENC Live Streaming

The match between JRO and ENC will be streamed live on FanCode.

JRO vs ENC Match Details

The 17th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Jolly Rovers and Eranakulam Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 8, Wednesday,at 09:30 AM IST.

JRO vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Subin S

Vice-captain: S V Samson

Suggested Playing XI for JRO vs ENC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Subin S

Batsmen: Anand Krishnan, S V Samson, Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH

All-rounders: M Rabin Krishna, Anand Joseph, Mohammed Shameel

Bowlers: Arun M, Vignesh Puthur, NK Jubin

JRO vs ENC Probable XIs

Jolly Rovers: Mohammed Ishaque-P, Mohammed, Anand Krishnan, Shabin Pasha-k-P, Vignesh Puthur, Mohammed Shameel, R Praveen, Abdul Haseeb, NK Jubin, M Rabin Krishna, S V Samson

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Aaron Jude, Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Subin S, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Anand Joseph, Sirajudheen PS, Bova’s M Justin, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here