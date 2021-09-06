JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Jolly Rovers and Tripunithura Cricket Club:

Jolly Rovers will be up against Tripunithura Cricket Club in the 15th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The upcoming fixture will be played on Tuesday, September 7, at 09:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Jolly Rovers will be playing their second match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Tuesday. In their last outing, the team failed to defend 154 runs against BK-55. Now, Jolly Rovers will be hoping to defeat the favourites Tripunithura CC to get off to a sensational start in the competition.

On the other hand, after losing their maiden game of the T20 extravaganza by six wickets against Masters CC, Tripunithura Cricket Club bounced back with a superb performance to win their second match against Ernakulam Cricket Club (ENC) by 52-runs (VJD method). Abdul Basith’s 55 (34 balls) and Akhil MS’ 77 blitzkrieg off 52 balls anchored Tripunithura’s total of 180/4. In reply, ENC tumbled to 97/7 in 15 overs, before rain stopped play and the result was awarded to TRC by VJD method.

Both sides would want to better their standings in the Kerala Club Championship 2021 with a win in the upcoming clash.

Ahead of the match between Jolly Rovers and Tripunithura Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

JRO vs TRC Telecast

The Jolly Rovers vs Tripunithura Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

JRO vs TRC Live Streaming

The match between Jolly Rovers and Tripunithura Cricket Club is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

JRO vs TRC Match Details

The 15th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Jolly Rovers and Tripunithura Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, September 07, at 09:30 PM IST.

JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Bazith PA

Vice-Captain: Akhil MS

Suggested Playing XI for JRO vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nikhil T

Batsmen: M Shanu, A Bazith PA, A Krishnan

All-rounders: A Menon, N Babu, Akhil MS

Bowlers: A Babu, A Reshab, V Puthur, N Jubin

JRO vs TRC Probable XIs:

Jolly Rovers: Nikhil T, S V Nair, S V Samson, A Krishnan, VV Sreerag, M Shafeeq M, M Rabin Krishnan, S Pasha KP, V Puthur, N Jubin, M Ishaque P

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Nikhil Babu, EM Sreehari, Adithya Ramesh, Jose S Perayil, Vignesh E, Akhil MS, Govind Dev Pai, Muhammed Ashiq, Karthik Shaji, Akash Babu, S Sivaraj

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here