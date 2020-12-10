JS vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings were on the losing side of their respective latest matches. Jaffna Stallions lost the outing to Kandy Tuskers by six wickets, while Colombo Kings were beaten by Galle Gladiators. Now, the teams will come face-to-face against each other. Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings outing is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The match will commence from 3:30 pm IST.

Currently, the host team are placed at number 2 spot with a total of nine points from seven matches. The guest team, on the other hand, are on the number three spot with eight points from six matches. Both Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings have four wins each to their credit.

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Broadcast Details

Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Live Score / Scorecard

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Match Details

December 10 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings Captain: Angelo Mathews

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings vice-captain: Thisara Perera

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings batsmen: Angelo Mathews, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings all-rounders: Thisara Perera, Andre Russell

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line-up vs Colombo Kings: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Moores(w), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier

JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line-up vs Jaffna Stallions: Dinesh Chandimal (w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera

