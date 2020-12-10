JS vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
JS vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings were on the losing side of their respective latest matches. Jaffna Stallions lost the outing to Kandy Tuskers by six wickets, while Colombo Kings were beaten by Galle Gladiators. Now, the teams will come face-to-face against each other. Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings outing is scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The match will commence from 3:30 pm IST.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Currently, the host team are placed at number 2 spot with a total of nine points from seven matches. The guest team, on the other hand, are on the number three spot with eight points from six matches. Both Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings have four wins each to their credit.
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Broadcast Details
Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Live Score / Scorecard
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings: Match Details
December 10 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings Captain: Angelo Mathews
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings vice-captain: Thisara Perera
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings batsmen: Angelo Mathews, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings all-rounders: Thisara Perera, Andre Russell
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line-up vs Colombo Kings: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Moores(w), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier
JS vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line-up vs Jaffna Stallions: Dinesh Chandimal (w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera
Summary: JS vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JS vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / JS vs CK Dream11 Captain / JS vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
