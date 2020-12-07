JS vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will be played between the Jaffna Stallions and the Dambulla Viiking, on Monday, December 7, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota.

The 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will be played between the Jaffna Stallions and the Dambulla Viiking, on Monday, December 7, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota. The LPL 2020 game between Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST.

Table toppers Jaffna Stallions have been very impressive in this tournament. They started well with four wins on the trot, however their running streak came to an end as they lost their previous game by six wickets against the Colombo Kings. They are currently at the top of the points table, sharing the same eight points with Colombo Kings and the current opponents, however they have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than the other two.

On the other hand, the Dambulla Viiking have also done well so far in the tournament. They have won four out of five games they played and are placed third with eight points in the LPL 2020 points table. They head into the fixture after a nine-run victory over Galle Gladiators in the last game.

The upcoming game between the two will be a closely contested one, as two of the best teams of the tournament will be clashing for the top spot.

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Broadcast Details

Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Live Score / Scorecard

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Match Details

December 7 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking:

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking Captain: Thisara Perera

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking vice-captain: Avishka Fernando

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking wicketkeeper: Minod Bhanuka

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Upul Tharanga

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking bowlers: Anwar Ali, Duanne Olivier, Malinda Pushpakumara

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Duanne Olivier, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando

JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Niroshan Dickwella, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Ramesh Mendis

