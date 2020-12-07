JS vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
JS vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will be played between the Jaffna Stallions and the Dambulla Viiking, on Monday, December 7, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
The 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will be played between the Jaffna Stallions and the Dambulla Viiking, on Monday, December 7, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota. The LPL 2020 game between Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST.
Table toppers Jaffna Stallions have been very impressive in this tournament. They started well with four wins on the trot, however their running streak came to an end as they lost their previous game by six wickets against the Colombo Kings. They are currently at the top of the points table, sharing the same eight points with Colombo Kings and the current opponents, however they have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than the other two.
On the other hand, the Dambulla Viiking have also done well so far in the tournament. They have won four out of five games they played and are placed third with eight points in the LPL 2020 points table. They head into the fixture after a nine-run victory over Galle Gladiators in the last game.
The upcoming game between the two will be a closely contested one, as two of the best teams of the tournament will be clashing for the top spot.
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Broadcast Details
Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Live Score / Scorecard
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking: Match Details
December 7 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking:
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking Captain: Thisara Perera
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking vice-captain: Avishka Fernando
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking wicketkeeper: Minod Bhanuka
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Upul Tharanga
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viiking bowlers: Anwar Ali, Duanne Olivier, Malinda Pushpakumara
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Duanne Olivier, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando
JS vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Niroshan Dickwella, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Ramesh Mendis
Summary: JS vs DV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JS vs DV Dream11 Best Picks / JS vs DV Dream11 Captain / JS vs DV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking