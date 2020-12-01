JS vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
JS vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
JS vs KT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JS vs KT Dream11 Best Picks / JS vs KT Dream11 Captain / JS vs KT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
JS vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 8th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers will square off against the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. The Tuesday, December 1 outing between Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers will begin at 7.30pm IST. Tuskers have shown a disappointing performance in the season so far. While they have promising players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Mendis, their poor bowling lineup has led them to the 4th spot in the points table.
The Stallions, on the other hand, have had a convincing campaign so far, winning both the matches they have played. While they will be looking forward to another unbeaten outing, the upcoming match will not be an easy one for either team.
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Broadcast Details
Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Live Score / Scorecard
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Details
December 1 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers Captain: Thisara Perera
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers vice-captain: Kusal Janith Perera
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers wicketkeeper: Kusal Janith Perera
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Avishka Fernando
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers all-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers bowlers: Duane Olivier, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Munaf Patel
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores(WK), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwandinu Fernando, Usman Shinwari, Duane Olivier, Binura Fernando
JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Janith Perera(WK), Kusal Mendis, Brendon Taylor, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunerathne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dilruwan Perera, Munaf Patel
JS vs KT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JS vs KT Dream11 Best Picks / JS vs KT Dream11 Captain / JS vs KT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking