JS vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 8th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers will square off against the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. The Tuesday, December 1 outing between Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers will begin at 7.30pm IST. Tuskers have shown a disappointing performance in the season so far. While they have promising players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Mendis, their poor bowling lineup has led them to the 4th spot in the points table.

The Stallions, on the other hand, have had a convincing campaign so far, winning both the matches they have played. While they will be looking forward to another unbeaten outing, the upcoming match will not be an easy one for either team.

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Broadcast Details

Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Details

December 1 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers Captain: Thisara Perera

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers vice-captain: Kusal Janith Perera

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers wicketkeeper: Kusal Janith Perera

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Avishka Fernando

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers all-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers bowlers: Duane Olivier, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Munaf Patel

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores(WK), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwandinu Fernando, Usman Shinwari, Duane Olivier, Binura Fernando

JS vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Janith Perera(WK), Kusal Mendis, Brendon Taylor, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunerathne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dilruwan Perera, Munaf Patel

