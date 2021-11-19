JSCA Stadium, Weather, Pitch Report: IND vs NZ, New Zealand tour of India 2021, 2nd T20I

India and New Zealand will face each other in the second match of the three-game T20I series. This match will take place on Friday, November 19 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

India had a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup and they kick-started the T20I series against New Zealand on a resounding note. In the first match, Rohit Sharma and team beat the visitors by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand batted first and despite losing Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman steadied the ship. Guptill went on to score 70 runs from 42 balls and the Blackcaps posted a competitive total of 164.

Rohit Sharma’s 48 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 62 guided the home team to victory in the first match of the series. Although, the chase got tricky in the end, they managed to get home in the final over of the innings.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi has been a good one for the batters. The average score at the venue is 152 and it suggests that there might be an even contest between bat and ball. There might be dew in the evening and hence, as has been the trend in the recent past, the captain winning the toss could well opt to bowl first.

Weather:

The winter season has started engulfing India and hence, the conditions will be hazy. There is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 70s. The wind speed will be around 12 kmph. Since the second T20I is an evening affair, the dew factor is around 9 percent.

T20I records at this venue:

Total T20I games played: 2 (Batting first won 1 game, batting second won: 1 game)

Highest score at this venue: 196/6 – India vs Sri Lanka in 2016

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee (C)

