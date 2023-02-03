JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Live Streaming Details And Fantasy Cricket Tips For Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, SA20, February 3

Joburg Super Kings will battle it out against Paarl Royals at the Wanderers Stadium on February 3, Friday in the South African T20 League. The Super Kings are currently fourth in the SA20 league table with four wins and three losses in seven games so far, bagging 16 points in the process. Their performances have blown hot and cold this season, but head into the game with two back-to-back victories in their kitty. They earned a convincing eight-wicket victory over Durban Super Giants in their last outing

Similarly, the Paarl Royals have also won their last two games, recording a superb five-wicket win in their last outing against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Royals are currently third in the table with four wins and four defeats in eight games, accumulating 17 points along the way. Considering their recent form, this match promises to be an entertaining affair.

Ahead of the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals, here is all you need to know:

When will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will be played on February 3.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will be played at the Wanderers Stadium.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will begin at 5 pm IST on February 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will be telecast on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema website and app.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Donavan Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Imaad Fortuin

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Predicted XIs

Joburg Super Kings probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Faf du Plessis, Donavan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana.

Paarl Royals probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

