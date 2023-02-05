JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Check Live Streaming Details, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2023, February 5

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be looking to pile the pressure on Pretoria Capitals, seated at the top of the South Africa T20 League table. The Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, would view it as a great opportunity to climb up the standing.

The Sunrisers will lock horns with the Super Kings at the Wanderers Stadium on February 5, Sunday. The team from Easter Cape are currently second in the table with 19 points from nine games. The team has managed four wins as well as four defeats in the process.

Joburg Super Kings may be fourth in the table but are just one point behind the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Prior to their last outing against Paarl Royals which was abandoned, the Super Kings won two back-to-back matches. With momentum on their side, the Joburg Super Kings would fancy their chances of pulling off a favourable result.

Ahead of the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on February 5.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin at 5 pm IST on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema website and app.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

Suggested Playing XI for Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Jordan Hermann, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Gerald Coetzee,

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted XIs

Joburg Super Kings probable lineup: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable lineup: Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

