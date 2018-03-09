JSW Now Owns 50 Percent Stakes in Delhi Daredevils

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 9, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir along with Manjot Kalra and Naman Ojha. (Twitter/Delhi Daredevils)

New Delhi: GMR Group have announced that it has entered into an agreement with JSW Sports for a 50:50 partnership in GMR Group’s Cricket franchisee Delhi Daredevils, owned by GMR Sports Private Limited (GSPL). GSPL is owned by the Promoters of the GMR Group.

On consummation of the transaction, JSW Sports Private Limited will hold 50% stake in GSPL. The sale is subject to approval from BCCI and satisfaction of other customary conditions precedent.

"This relationship between GMR and JSW opens up powerful synergy going forward for both the groups. It is symbolic of immense potential for Sports and Cricket in particular in the region. After having nurtured the Franchisee for the last 10 years, we believe the time is right for us to take it to newer heights. We believe JSW as a partner will bring significant value to the Franchise with their wealth of diverse experience," GMR Corporate Chairman Grandhi Kiran Kumar said.

"We are very happy to announce this new partnership with GMR. This is something that we as a group are excited about and the DD team will add to our existing portfolio of sports investments. We look forward to bring our experience and expertise to take the team to new heights," said Parth Jindal.
First Published: March 9, 2018, 6:28 PM IST

