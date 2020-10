JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Best Picks / JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Captain / JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Joves Units CC and Hira CC Sabadell will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Barcelona. The sixth match of the league is scheduled for Tuesday October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell outing will commence from 2:30 PM.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Live Streaming

All the matches will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

JUCC vs HCCS ECS Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Match Details

October 13 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell:

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell captain: Mohammad Ur Rehman

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell vice-captain: Ali Hurair

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell wicket keeper: Abdul Rehman Ullah

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell batsmen: Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell all rounders: Shanawar Ali, Mohammad Ur Rehman

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction for Joves Units CC vs Hira CC Sabadell bowlers: Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad

JUCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Iqbal Muzzamil, Muhammad Zafar Khan,Ali Raza-I, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Israr Ahmad, Jarar Haider, Mohammad Ur Rehman

JUCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Mubashar Irshad (WK), Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Ali Azmat, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida -Hussain, Shanawar Ali.