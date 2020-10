JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Best Picks / JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Captain / JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Match 47 of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona series will see Joves Units CC face off with Men In Blue CC. The two teams have very similar records in the initial stages of the tournament, with both teams winning just one match out of the four played. They will definitely look to outperform the other here to move up in the team standings. The team composition of both looks balanced and promising and hence is going to be a close contest. The match will be played at 5 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

JUCC vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

JUCC vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JUCC vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC: Match Details

October 27 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC captain: Sanjeev Tiwari

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC vice-captain: Taqqi UI Mazhar

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC wicketkeeper: Prasanna Jathan

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC batsmen: Shahid Nazir, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Chandrasekhar Gade, Sanjeev Tiwari

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC all-rounders: Ali Raza, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team for Joves Units CC vs Men In Blue CC bowlers: Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Hemanth Narsipalli

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Key Battles

JUCC vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Men In Blue CC: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Abdul Rehman Ullah (WK), Haroon Salik, Ali Hurair, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan

JUCC vs MBCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Men In Blue CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Prasanna Jathan (WK), Chandrasekhar Gade, Daljit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Naresh Kumar, Hemanth Narsipalli